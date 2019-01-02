It’s not easy staying fit and healthy these days with addicting phones, junk foods and long workdays, to name just a few things. To succeed in being healthy always, it takes work, commitment, and an understanding of your mind and body — and your iPhone can help you with some of that.

The “Health” app can help with everything else, it’s full of useful health and fitness-tracking features to make sure you can stick to goals and be as healthy as you can be, whether you want to lose a little weight, stop snacking, destress your life, get better sleep, improve your overall physical fitness, or take care of your heart.

Related Posts No Content Available

Below are 10 tips which you can derive from your iphone health app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindly subscribe to our YouTube channel

1. Import And Export Your Health Data

If you’re someone who needs easy access to your medical records, then read this. Apple implemented a system back in iOS 11.3 so users could import their health data from a healthcare provider. There are over 70 locations compatible with this feature, so you might be able to use your iPhone to pull up relevant health information such as immunizations, allergies, medications, blood pressure, hospital visits, and other details, which could help you better follow your overall health goals. The Health app also has a tool that will allow you to export your data off-app, to share with friends, medical professionals, or just to store elsewhere. It’s your data — you should do what you want with it.

2. Keep Track Of Reproductive Health

Health covers a wide array of health needs. If you’re someone who needs to keep track of their reproductive health, this app has you covered. Just tap the “Health Data” tab, then select “Reproductive Health” from the list. Here, you can add any relevant data, the same as you would in other Health sections described above, or install, use, and sync any recommended apps that will post data here on your behalf.

3. Track Other Body Measurements

I guess you know weight isn’t the only metric Health can keep track of for you. Health also allows you to enter information about height, body fat percentage, body mass index, lean body mass, and waist circumference. The process for adding data to these metrics is the same as weight. Of course, if you have any of these data points stored in an app that’s connected with Health, you’ll see that data here, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Keep an Eye on Weight Progress

Some of us want to lose weight, some of us need to gain weight. If you have a weight you need to change, Health can keep you on target. Under “Health Data,” tap “Body Measurements.” If you’ve previously entered weight data, you’ll find it at the top of the screen in orange. Otherwise, tap “Weight” below “No Recorded Data.”

5. Track & Monitor Your Sleep

Did you know your iPhone doubles as a sleep monitor? With the right app, you can track how you sleep, see when you wake up during the night, and even set alarms to try to wake you up in the lightest sleep stage possible. There are also peripheral devices such as Apple Watch and Beddit that can track sleep data and sync it with Health so you don’t have to worry about your iPhone battery running out.

If using your iPhone only, the default Clock app has a “Bedtime” feature that will sync sleep hours to Health. Other third-party apps such as Sleep Cycle can do that too but have other features to benefit from, though Health Kit will only accept data for when you fell asleep, wake-ups during the night, and when you get up.